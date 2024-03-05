Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,664. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

