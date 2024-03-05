Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

LC stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $888.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

