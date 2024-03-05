Federated Hermes Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

