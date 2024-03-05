Federated Hermes Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get New York Times alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.