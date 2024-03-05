Federated Hermes Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Trading Down 1.3 %

New York Times stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.