Federated Hermes Inc. Has $921,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after buying an additional 247,174 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $297.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.89 and its 200-day moving average is $288.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

