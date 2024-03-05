Federated Hermes Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,441 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 180,292 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.08%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

