Federated Hermes Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

