Federated Hermes Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NOV by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in NOV by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.