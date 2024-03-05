Federated Hermes Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.