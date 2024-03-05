Federated Hermes Inc. Has $945,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in WestRock by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 1,269,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

