Federated Hermes Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,102,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.