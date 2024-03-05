Federated Hermes Inc. Has $984,000 Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

