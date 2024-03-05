Federated Hermes Inc. Has $999,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHE opened at $632.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $649.90.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

