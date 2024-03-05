Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

