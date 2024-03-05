Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $944,000 in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 969,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

DOYU stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

