Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Shares of WTW opened at $272.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average is $234.86. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

