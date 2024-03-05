Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCCS opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.61.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

