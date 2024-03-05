Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ABR opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

