Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

