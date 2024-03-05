Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,079 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 242.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

