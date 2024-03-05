Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

