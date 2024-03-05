Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

