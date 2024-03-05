Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372,578 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

BRX stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.