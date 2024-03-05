Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,044 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 261.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,258,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,000 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 23.7 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

