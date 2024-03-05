Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 477 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 192.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after buying an additional 350,793 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $31,419,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 83.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 354,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

