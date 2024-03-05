Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 477 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

