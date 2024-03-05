Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,738 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 90.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 548 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

