Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $872,000 Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,820,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Insider Activity

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

