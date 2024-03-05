Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 434,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 411,543 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.