Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,137 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

PRA stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

