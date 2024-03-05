Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,330 shares of company stock worth $938,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

