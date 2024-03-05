Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,036.85

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,036.85 ($13.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($15.04). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,178 ($14.95), with a volume of 168,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.63) to GBX 1,380 ($17.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,316 ($16.70).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

In other news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo purchased 45,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £438,300 ($556,288.87). Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

