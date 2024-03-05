FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stake Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,094 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 44,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

