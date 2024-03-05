Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.70

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$7.71. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 219,568 shares trading hands.

Financial 15 Split Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$364.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.31.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.00%.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

