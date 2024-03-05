Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.70

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$7.71. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 219,568 shares.

Financial 15 Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$364.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07.

Financial 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.00%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Further Reading

