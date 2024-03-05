First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FHN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $21.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.