Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $43,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 191.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

