FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.28. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

FullNet Communications Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is a positive change from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.