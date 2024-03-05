FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.28. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,393 shares trading hands.

FullNet Communications Stock Down 23.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

