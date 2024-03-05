GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.26

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.26 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.64). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 270.60 ($3.43), with a volume of 2,761,689 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 340 ($4.32) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GB Group from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 375 ($4.76) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £672.37 million, a PE ratio of -392.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

