George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.41

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and traded as high as $130.17. George Weston shares last traded at $130.17, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.