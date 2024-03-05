Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.74

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.74 and traded as high as C$47.46. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$46.85, with a volume of 248,161 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.80.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. Insiders have sold a total of 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

