Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.74

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.74 and traded as high as C$47.46. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$46.85, with a volume of 248,161 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.80.

The company has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Insiders have sold a total of 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

