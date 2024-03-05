GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-731 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.21 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.