GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GitLab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 475,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $4,722,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

