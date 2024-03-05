GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$731.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.
GitLab Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
