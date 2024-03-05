GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$166.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.95.

GitLab stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

