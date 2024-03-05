GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.75 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.95.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

