Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $41,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.